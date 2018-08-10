SA’s hottest fashion talent pops up in Cape Town

In fashion it’s always a question of black and white. From the iconic Chanel collection in the 1920’s to the latest AW18 runway designs, black and white has been, and always will be, an on-trend colour combination.

Three of South Africa’s top designers, Prime Obsession, Imprint ZA and Lukhanyo Mdingi, have each gone exclusively monochrome and you can view their designs at the Skip Monochrome Pop-up Shop in Canal Walk, Cape Town from 7-21 August.

Pieces are limited and all sales from the monochrome pop-up shops will be donated to The Creative Leaders Trust. The trust assists current and prospective students at FEDISA to uplift the future of local fashion.

Design duo Prime Obsession says: “The best part about conceptualising these pieces with Skip was challenging our minds to create inspiring and vibrant classic pieces.”

Lukhanyo Mdingi adds that he’s relished “the chance to create pieces that are a lot more accessible to the public. As fabrics are our immediate medium, having a garment care company such as Skip makes the longevity and care of our garments timeless”.

One of the big challenges of monochrome clothing is that, without proper care, the quality quickly begins to spoil – dark clothing fades, the lighter pieces get a yellowy look, and the fabric degenerates. Skip recently launched the Perfect Care range of washing liquids specifically designed for white and dark clothing.

Caroline Blumrick, Brand Manager of Skip South Africa says: “Whatever your monochrome staples – whether it’s your favourite LBD, a faux fur black coat or your comfiest pair of white jeans – this liquid can keep your items newer for longer.”

Mzukisi Mbane from Imprint ZA welcomes Skip’s involvement in the project: “It’s powerful. When a household brand collaborates with designers, people get to focus on local fashion instantly. It opens an opportunity for designers to access new markets and for people to recognise and value South African fashion.”

As an added bonus, purchase a bottle of Skip Perfect Whites Auto Liquid 1.5L or Skip Perfect Darks Auto Liquid 1.5L in Sandton City or Canal Walk and go to the Skip Monochrome Pop-up Shop with your receipt to receive a free bottle of your variant – while stocks last.

