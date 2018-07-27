The makeup challenge that will make your next elevator ride awkward

The founder and CEO of Huda Beauty recently filmed herself whizzing through her makeup routine from start to finish while in her office elevator, sparking her to launch the ‘Elevator Makeup Challenge.’

Participants need to be filmed completing a full face of makeup in the time it takes them to go from the bottom to the top floor in any elevator, before uploading the video to Instagram, along with the hashtag #ElevatorMakeupChallenge.

Three finalists will be selected on August 4, with the star’s followers voting for an eventual winner, who will be announced on August 7 and awarded $5 000 (R66 500) for a makeup scholarship, beauty training course or charity donation.

“This challenge is actually really hard — I got a lot of really weird looks when I was doing this!” said Kattan in a statement. “I went from the parking garage to the 27th floor of our office building and managed to go FULL GLAM and even applied fake lashes!

“Many of our followers are aspiring makeup artists and beauty entrepreneurs, and supporting artists has always been my mission, so giving a $5,000 cash prize for training or charity just felt like the best way to celebrate this challenge, and give back to our community.”

Since first founding her own line of false eyelashes in 2013 after gaining online fame as a beauty blogger, Kattan’s ‘Huda Beauty’ cosmetics brand has grown rapidly to cover eye, lip and face makeup, with the business recently earning the entrepreneur a spot on the Forbes’ America’s Richest Self-Made Women list.

