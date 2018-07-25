Make Turkey your autumn feast

Traditionally a warm weather destination, Turkey attracts most of its tourists during the busy summer months, which means queues, blistering hot days and digging deeper into your pocket.

“Although Turkey remains one of South Africa’s most popular destinations due to its affordability, accessibility and the fact that South Africans qualify for free e-visas, there are even more benefits to travelling to the destination during the off-peak period,” says Teresa Richardson, Trafalgar South Africa MD.

Destinations like Ephesus and the popular Istanbul highlights of Hagia Sophia, the Blue Mosque and Grand Bazaar can get overrun by tourists during June, July and August.

“Visit the magnificent ruins of Ephesus in winter and you’ll likely be one of only a few people to snap a selfie in front of the Library of Celsus,” says Richardson.

“Even better than in summer, a visit to a traditional steam-filled Turkish bath or hamam is a great way to warm up. A favourite among locals in Istanbul is the Kılıç Ali Paşa Hamamı.”

Another favourite among South African travellers is the Grand Bazaar, one of the world’s largest covered markets with 60 streets and over 5,000 shops.

“You’ll have much less competition to get the bargain of the century if you visit this extraordinary market place when it’s less busy. Just take the tram to the Beyazit-Kapaliçarsi stop and enter through the gates to a treasure trove of carpets, pottery, lanterns, bags and spices,” says Richardson.

Istanbul’s Grand Bazaar features as one of Trafalgar’s ‘Dive into Culture’ experiences on its Best of Turkey trip, which runs year-round, including the off-peak autumn, winter and spring months.

In addition to taking care of every little detail and all the traditional highlights of Turkey, such as Topkapi Palace, the Cotton Castle Springs at Pamukkale and the Whirling Dervishes in Konya, Trafalgar also includes several exclusive experiences you would ordinarily not be able to do yourself when visiting Turkey.

For example, guests can stay at a hotel hewn out of the surrounding rock in the fairy-tale landscapes of Capaddocia. They can also enjoy lunch with the Yazir community in the Taurus Mountains near Antalya.

“There’s a poignant reminder of the brave souls that lost their lives at Gallipoli, insights into the ancient siege in Troy and a stop at a caravansary on the ancient Silk Road.”

Then, there’s the food. “Kebabs, pide, baklava – you name it. You can eat like a king for almost nothing in Turkey. Little street cafés serve meals for under R50 and a can of Coca Cola is about R5 to give you an idea of how cost-effective Turkey is for South Africans.”

Get your fill on Turkey

Richardson highlights some of the popular flavours, and places in Istanbul to enjoy them, that South Africans can look forward to:

Simit

These round, sesame-crusted breads cost only 1 Turkish Lira (R3) and can be found pretty mush everywhere in Turkey. Throw in a couple more Lira and you’ll get them warm with melted cheese or smothered in Nutella.

Turkish Delight

The Turkish Delight you buy in South Africa is nothing like the real deal in Turkey. Visit the Spice Market in Istanbul for a whole lot of chewy goodness, crammed with hazelnuts, real petals, pistachios and pomegranate. It’s a great gift to take home and will challenge your preconceived notion of this ‘sweet’.

Ayran

A mixture of yoghurt, cold water and salt, Ayran is Turkey’s equivalent to Amazi. Enjoy it as an after-dinner drink instead of the very strong local raki.

Yakamoz Restaurant

If you’re in the mood to splash out, consider a visit to Yakamoz Restaurant, on the banks of the Bosphorus. Savour traditional Turkish cuisine, including fresh seafood and meze including dips, pâtés and pickles.

Safa Meyhanesi

For something a little less formal, visit a local meyhane (tavern). A favourite among locals is Safa Meyhanesi, one of Istanbul’s oldest with a beautiful chandelier hanging from its ceiling and vintage raki bottles as far as the eye can see.