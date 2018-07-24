Enhle Mbali shares her beauty secrets

1. What is your beauty regime?

It changes depending on the season and where I am due to travelling. But, I’ve discovered that using natural products works best for my skin.

Moisturisation is also important, so I moisturise my skin twice a day after using a gentle face wash and some sunscreen. I also use baby bum cream on my expression lines before I go to bed; trust me, it works!

2. What beauty secret did you learn from your mother?

My mom is a bit of a tomboy, so she doesn’t have a regular routine even though her skin is always glowing. The one thing she always told me was not to overwhelm my skin with products and makeup, and that I should let it breathe from time to time.

3. What is the one thing about skincare that you wish you knew before?

To start as young as possible! No one ever told me that if I started sooner I could have preserved my skin even more.

4. How do you keep your hair healthy since you change styles all the time?

I recently cut my hair, so I’m learning how to look after my natural hair. Using a conditioner to wash it is a new trick I learnt, and I also use Jamaican castor oil to grow and keep it hydrated.

5. Any beauty advice you want to share?

Look after your skin from an early age; start a skincare routine and stick to it. If you are in your late 20s or older, it’s never too late to start using anti-ageing products.

There is no such thing as black don’t crack – if you don’t take care of your skin, it will crack. Lastly, drink a lot of water! If you don’t like the taste, infuse it with fruits.

Brought to you by People Magazine