5 money-saving gardening tips

If you’re looking for ways to save money and your beloved garden, look no further than the bin.

So much of what we throw away could be used to nourish a garden and deter pests, while saving you money and reducing household waste.

1. Teatime

Break up used Rooibos tea bags and sprinkle them around garden beds.

It’s a great natural fertiliser, fine mulch, and the rough texture is said to help deter slugs and snails.

2. Caffeine kick

Another pest deterrent is caffeine. Instead of tossing old coffee grinds in the bin, scatter them in the garden.

3. Walking on eggshells

Eggs can pack a nutritious breakfast punch for you and your garden.

Save eggshells and let them dry out before crushing and sprinkling around plants. The shells release calcium into the soil, which helps nourish plants.

There is also a pest deterrent benefit as the sharp edges of eggshells deter snails and slugs. I once heard it works for greedy grubs too as they don’t tolerate calcium. I’ve tried it in a few grub-infested pot plants that looked near defeated, and the plants did appear to revive after a few days.

4. Go bananas

Slice up banana peels and dig them into the soil in garden beds to give plants a potassium boost. Bananas are especially good for roses.

5. Weed wonders

According to Franchi Sementi of Sought After Seedlings, you can make a nourishing tea out of weeds. Water your garden with it to help replace nutrients that are missing in the soil.

