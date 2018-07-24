Recipes: Super food breakfast

With the rise of healthy living, there has been a noticeable shift, not only towards physical health but also the type of food we consume on a daily basis.

Eating healthily, exercising regularly and monitoring one’s health has become a lifestyle choice consumers are opting for.

Capital Hotel School, one of the leading training institutions for hospitality management and professional cookery, recently spoke to their group executive chef Debby Laatz on the importance of adding a variety of super foods into your daily diet. Here’s an easy way to do it.

Home-made granola 1(contains more than four super foods)

Ingredients:

5 cups raw oats

125g nuts

65g seeds

45ml maple syrup or honey

15ml coconut oil

3ml vanilla essence

1g salt 5g Acai berry powder

Method:

1. Pre-heat oven to 180°C

2. Combine all the ingredients in a mixing bowl – make sure it is not big and lumpy.

3. Spread the mixture in a thin layer on a baking sheet lined with wax paper and bake for 10 min or until very lightly toasted

4. Remove from the oven and let it cool down completely

Peanut butter, banana and cacao shake 2 (contains four super foods)

Ingredients:

1 banana

80ml peanut butter

Almond milk to mix

3g hemp powder

200ml Greek yoghurt

25ml honey

5ml cacao nib powder

Method: