10 catwalk queens you’ve probably never heard of

These 10 girls are currently the most in-demand names among designers and fashion houses.

From Léa Julian and Leah Rödl to Kiki Willems and Emm Arruda, here’s a look at the models who walked the most runway miles in London, New York, Milan and Paris this year.

Léa Julian

With 106 fashion shows to her name between June 2017 and May 2018, French model Léa Julian tops the list of the most in-demand models on the runway right now.

He Cong

Chinese model He Cong featured in 101 fashion shows over the course of a year, for labels such as Dolce & Gabbana

McKenna Hellam

Elie Saab is just one of the fashion houses that booked Mckenna Hellam in the last 12 months. The young model has featured in 95 shows.

Cara Taylor

With more and more bookings each season, Cara Taylor notched up 89 shows this year, including Moschino’s catwalk spectacular

Kiki Willems

Kiki Willems comes fifth in the top 10, walking in 89 shows in a year, including three show openings and six closing appearances.

Emm Arruda

With 87 shows over the year, Emm Arruda walked the runway for some of fashion’s most prestigious houses, including Proenza Schouler’s haute couture week show.

Jessie Bloemendaal

Jessie Bloemendaal walked in 85 runway shows in the last 12 months, with one opening and two closing appearances.

Yoon Young Bae

Yoon Young Bae featured in 85 fashion shows in a year, including Chanel’s eagerly awaited Cruise show.

Hyun Ji Shin

Hyun Ji Shin notched up 83 fashion shows, with two closing walks and a sublime appearance at Stella McCartney.

Leah Rödl

Leah Rödl rounds off the top 10 with some 82 catwalk shows in the space of a year, including the Giambattista Valli haute couture week show.

