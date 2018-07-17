A 3-step guide to detoxing your skin

The skin is the body’s largest organ and it is constantly in contact with the elements, which can cause pores to become filled with pollutants and dirt.

If you are used to detoxing, you may notice that once you start the detoxification process you have extra blemishes, but this is totally normal.

Starting a daily or seasonal skin care detoxification can brighten skin and reduce acne and redness. Find out how to detox your skin here.

Step 1: Brush up

Brushing your body with a natural bristled brush when it is dry can stimulate your lymphatic system and reduce puffiness.

Begin brushing on the soles of your feet and work your way up. Use gentle strokes on the upper chest and neck. The skin is very sensitive in these areas. Very soft circular motions should be used on your face. Ensure that you don’t stretch the skin.

After brushing take a shower, alternating between hot and cold water. This will remove dead skin cells and stimulate circulation. Dry off and cover your body with natural oil, such as jojoba oil.

TIP: Always brush in circular motions toward the heart.

Step 2: Detoxifying bath

Use your bath to detox your skin by adding a cup of Epsom salt and a cup of unfiltered apple cider vinegar to your hot water. These will draw dirt and other impurities out of pores, helping your skin to start over fresh. It also relieves joint pain.

To make the bath more luxurious, add some lavender or sandalwood oil.

Step 3: Natural acid peel

Rub the insides of papaya or cucumber skins on the surface of skin to neutralise wastes. Each of these contains natural alpha hydroxy acids, which are recommended for purifying skin.

Let it settle on the body for ten to fifteen minutes, so you can reap the benefits of the tightening and rejuvenating effect. You can also choose to add 1 tablespoon of honey to the mixture. The honey will soothe the skin and will replenish the moisture lost during the peeling process.

Brought to you by People Magazine