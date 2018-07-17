Fun viewing for foodies

If you’ve ever flipped to the Food Network channel, you’ll know the calming affect it can have. It’s almost like watching a crackling fire, there’s sound research that says watching food programming relaxes you.

So much so that even streaming entertainment providers are introducing more and more food related shows and documentaries to their line-ups. If you’re under the impression that food shows are boring, that needs to change.

Here are some food shows that are fun, gorgeous, compelling and, above all else, relaxing.

Barefoot Contessa

Ina Garten has built an empire around simple, sophisticated food that anyone can prepare. Except she does it from her East Hamptons home and while she might scold you for not investing in good oil, the show is a marvellous way to unwind and pick up some cooking and baking tips from the doyenne of home cooking.

Catch Barefoot Contessa on weekdays on Food Network (DStv channel 175) at 6am.

Chef’s Table

One of the most captivating culinary shows, Chef’s Table, gives insight into the minds of world-regarded chefs and why food pioneers are so celebrated.

If you’ve never fully understood fine dining, this show gives you its human side with incredible cinematography that will have your eyes glued to the screen. It’s exceptional entertainment that’s not dumbed down.

Watch Chef’s Table it on Netflix.

Nailed It

A reality TV staple is often home-wrecking, but in Nailed It the housewife drama is swapped for cake wreckers who have to bring baked goods to life.

Spunky host Nicole Byer’s provides masses of charm as competitors see who’s the best of the worst when it comes to recreating fabulous baked food. While it’s not recipe-driven or about food exploration, it’s a comforting show that proves many other people also burn the toast.

Watch Nailed It it on Netflix.

Konings Van Kitskos

Taking inspiration from Guy Fiery’s Diner’s, Drive-Ins and Dives, in Konings van Kitskos Gerhard Steyn and Alvin Bruinders travel South Africa to show you some of the country’s best fast food.

Catch the Konings Van Kitskos on Wednesdays at 5.30pm on VIA (DStv channel 147)

Private Chef

Follow Neill Anthony during the third season of his show where he explores local and international flavours, showing you just how elevated South African food culture really is.