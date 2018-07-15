 
menu
Celebrities 15.7.2018 08:02 pm

AKA nearly predicts the World Cup final score

Citizen reporter

If it had not been for one French goalkeeping error, the rapper could have been a replacement for psychic cats and octopuses.

Rapper AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, wrote a tweet that saw a lot of traction on Sunday night for nearly getting the final score right.

France ended up beating Croatia 4-2 after a goalkeeping error from their captain let in a second in the second half.

They led 2-1 at half-time.

AKA’s prediction would have been more impressive if he’d called it before the match. His tweet was sent just before the end of the first half.

Many South Africans were supporting underdogs Croatia, so AKA was once again being his contrary self.

He even reckoned Paul Pogba was better than Lionel Messi, despite the big Frenchman missing an absolute sitter right at the end of the match, which would have made it 5-2.

EFF leader Julius Malema was rooting for the small nation of 4 million, who’d never made a final before.

It was France’s second tournament victory. They won it for the first time in 1998 in France.

Related Stories
Thuli Madonsela, Mezut Ozil add wrinkles to Trevor Noah’s Africa World Cup joke 23.7.2018
More flight drama as AKA throws shade at SAA – again! 19.7.2018
5 things to know about AKA’s new rumoured bae Kim Jayde 18.7.2018

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.