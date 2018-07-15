AKA nearly predicts the World Cup final score

Rapper AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, wrote a tweet that saw a lot of traction on Sunday night for nearly getting the final score right.

France ended up beating Croatia 4-2 after a goalkeeping error from their captain let in a second in the second half.

They led 2-1 at half-time.

AKA’s prediction would have been more impressive if he’d called it before the match. His tweet was sent just before the end of the first half.

Score prediction. France 4 – 1 Croatia. Watch. ???? — AKA (@akaworldwide) July 15, 2018

Many South Africans were supporting underdogs Croatia, so AKA was once again being his contrary self.

He even reckoned Paul Pogba was better than Lionel Messi, despite the big Frenchman missing an absolute sitter right at the end of the match, which would have made it 5-2.

Paul Pogba > Lionel Messi — AKA (@akaworldwide) July 15, 2018

EFF leader Julius Malema was rooting for the small nation of 4 million, who’d never made a final before.

It was France’s second tournament victory. They won it for the first time in 1998 in France.