Pirates get cooking

The last place you might expect to find one of South Africa’s best soccer teams is in the kitchen, cooking up a storm.

But this was the case this week when the Vitality Healthy Food Studio sent out an invitation to one of the Orlando Pirates, for an informative evening on healthy eating in Sandton.

With head coach Milutin Sredojević’s strong emphasis on maintaining both a healthy bodies and focussed minds to ensure the best possible performance, the squad were put through their paces, learning not only about the importance of nutrition, but also how to prepare their own meals in an innovative team-building experience.

“All sportsmen know that good nutrition is key to getting the best out of your body. What our players put into their mouths each day fuels their performance, and we want to make sure they understand that, especially ahead of the new season. It’s important for them to know that they can’t out-exercise a bad diet,” Sredojević said.

“While exercising on a regular basis is one of the best things you can do for your health, it’s only part of the equation. Focusing on eating healthily will make a world of difference to your health and weight loss goals,” Terry Harris, Pirates’ head dietician, added.

There are clear associations between physical activity, diet and health, according to the World Health Organisation. Research has found that dietary risk factors and physical inactivity are responsible for the majority of global diseases.

If you want to make sure your diet compliments your fitness regimen, here are some key factors to bear in mind: