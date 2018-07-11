 
Fitness and health 11.7.2018

Pack your work and play into one bag

If you’re as clued up on tech as you are committed to gym, the Targus Work + Play Fitness backpack is perfect for you.

When a backpack maker puts forward a model aimed at a certain lifestyle, it’s tempting to meet their effort with a shrug.

After all, just because a bag is called a ‘modern work bag’ or a ‘deluxe travel bag’, unless they offer something truly unique, you could probably use any old backpack for the same function and not really notice the difference.

This is what sets the Targus Work + Play Backpack apart. This pack is definitely designed for anyone who wants to maintain a work/play balance, accommodating users who want to pack as much tech into their bag as they do gym gear.

On the outside it boast the sort of pouches and pockets one would expect from any backpack – water bottle holders, a smartphone pocket and a deep pouch at the base.

On the inside, however, the Work + Play contains some clearly labeled compartments for the work and gym gear. There’s a laptop compartment, a pouch for smart devices and cables and a detachable compartment for toiletries. This sits in front of a mesh pocket, which can be filled with whatever one likes.

The best feature, though, is a waterproof sleeve that sits at the front of the interior, so gym goers can zip up their damp towel or sweats without the fear that they’ll make any of their tech wet.

Toss in a rather svelte design and the Work + Play should suit the needs of any urban worker on the go.

