South Africa’s first certified LEGO store opens in Sandton this month

If you’re a fan of LEGO – and let’s face it, who isn’t? – we’re delighted to share with you the news that Africa’s first certified LEGO store is set to open in Sandton on July 28th.

Thanks to a multi-million-rand investment and exclusive deal with The LEGO Group, a 179 square metre shop floor will open in Sandton City, the first of its kind in both South Africa and the African continent.

“South Africans have had decades-long love for Lego sets and products, from children who learn the basics of construction, fine-motor skills or the sheer possibilities of the imagination, to adults who will go to extraordinary lengths to complete their themed collections,” The Lego Group South Africa country manager, Kristian Imhof says.

The Great Yellow Brick Co has secured an ideal location in Sandton City on a stretch of the mall that is now home to several experiential stores. Found near the Food Court and the mall’s revamped cinema complex, the store is easily accessible for LEGO fans of all ages to drop in and browse, explore and play.

“Sandton City is the perfect location for this flagship store. With the recent launch of Sandton City’s Fun District, a level dedicated to family entertainment, the introduction of a LEGO Store enhances the centre’s offering for children,” says Jonathan Sinden, COO of Sandton City’s co-owners, Liberty Two Degrees.

“Sandton City’s evolving tenant mix is in line with the global trends of premium international retail centres, and a LEGO Certified Store aligns well with Liberty Two Degrees’ strategy of bringing global experiences to its existing clients, and to South Africa alike.”

For more information check out The Great Yellow Brick Co’s website.

