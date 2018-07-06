Catch the last two days of the Knysna Oyster Festival

If you’re based in the Western Cape and you couldn’t make it out to the Durban July, you might want to make Knysna your destination this weekend for the final two days of Knysna Oyster Festival.

Sponsored by Pick n Pay, this sporting, lifestyle and (naturally) foodie festival boasts an impressive line-up as it heads into its closing run. Entertainment this weekend includes the Emo Adams Evening of Comedy and Entertainment, ahead of some serious sporting action on Saturday.

On Saturday night WHE+ restaurant on Thesen Island hosts an after party not to be missed, with an epic music line-up that includes Absolutely Fabulous, Fire and Stix, DJ Mickey & DJ Nick. There are big screen TV’s for rugby fanatics and dance floors that will keep you boogying till late.

The Festival Pavilion on Waterfront Drive will be full of action in the day time: food choices galore including of course oysters, craft beer and wine, in a setting parents can enjoy knowing the kids will be thoroughly entertained. The Momentum Health Kiddies area is a fun, secure play zone tailored specially for the littlies. The fun includes everything from arts and crafts, jumping castles and loads more. Open to children from 2 to 12, there is no charge but children must be checked in by their parents/guardians. Watch the kids enjoying some energetic fun exploring at the Orbit Inflatable Fun and Games too.

Those looking to stay active while enjoying relaxing with food and wine, can join the 5 km Fun Run along Knysna Waterfront drive on Saturday, or the Houtkapper Trail run on Sunday, consisting of a 9km, 15km and 27km in a scenic forest setting. The Momentum Knysna Marathon and Half Marathon also take place on Saturday, and the ultimate multi-sport event, the Momentum Big 5 Challenge, finishes here. It should be a festive vibe for all at the Festival Pavilion finish line.

There are 20 Knysna restaurants participating in the Heinz Hot Sauce Oyster Hotspots – they have all included a special Hotspot dish on their menu. Local Knysna “Green Chef” Melvin Mene’s restaurant, Usatsho Tsisha-Ngawla, is included as one of the Heinz Hot Sauce Oyster Hotspots and can be found at 13 Kubo street in White Location during the Festival period.

On Sunday, join Vuvu Ralushe, one of the local entrepreneurs supported by the Knysna Municipality to put on events at the Festival, at the Green Carpet Fashion Extravaganza at Club Vinyl on the

Main Street of Knysna. Come and see the best that local fashion designers have to offer, with live music including a jazz band.

Durban July? What Durban July!