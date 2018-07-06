Celebrity fashion tips for cold winter weather

Several parts of South Africa experienced a cold front this week that has left many people questioning whether taking their blankets to work would be acceptable.

It’s not, but there are other ways you can stay warm during these freezing conditions.

The front, that brought snow to some parts of the country, is on its way out but cold temperatures are expected to continue over the next few days.

Some provinces are even bracing themselves for a second cold front.

These celebrity looks will keep you warm and looking stylish on very cold days. No blanket needed!

Invest in a pair of good boots

Boots are a must-have for winter. They come in all shapes and sizes – more importantly they will keep your toes warm!

Wear them with stockings like Pabi Moloi for extra warmth on those freezing cold days.

Embrace faux fur

Faux fur is your friend on those winter days when you feel like you are living near the North Pole.

Minnie Dlamini paired her faux fur with thigh-high boots to survive Russia’s extremely cold weather conditions.

Buy a neutral coloured coat

Invest in a neutral coloured coat and/or jacket you can wear with just about every outfit. Long or short, a coat is the perfect way to keep warm this winter.

Minki van der Westhuizen is proof you can pair your favourite coat with just about any outfit.

Layer it up

Pearl Thusi knows the secret to surviving winter in SA – layering your clothing.

The sun might be shining in the morning, but the temperature is still very low from the previous night. So you bundle up warmly, and towards the middle of the day, you might need to take off a few items because of the warmer conditions.

Wear a doek

Nandi Madida has everything you need to survive a cold day: boots, layers of clothing and a doek.

Headwraps, beanies and hats will add extra warmth when and where you need it most.

Brought to you by All4Women