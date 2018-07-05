 
Lifestyle 5.7.2018 10:44 am

The celebrity guide to wearing sneakers to work

Lily Rose
Picture: iStock

Here’s how you can wear your favourite sneakers to the office.

Dressing up for the office can get very boring. Most workplaces follow a formal dress code, which means no sneakers – or as we like to call them, tackies.

But there is a way you can sneak in a pair of cool sneakers every now and again.

Paired with the right clothing items, you can easily get away with wearing informal shoes to the office.

These celebrities know exactly how to achieve the look.

Lerato Kganyago

Wear your favourite sneakers with a formal suit for a business casual look like Lerato Kganyago.

Lerato ????

A post shared by Leratokganyago (@leratokganyago) on

Tumi Voster

Wear your tackies with jeans and a blazer for a casual chic look like Tumi Voster.

Weekend mood ????????????

A post shared by T U M I V O S T E R ???????? (@tumivoster) on

Ayanda Thabethe and LootLove

Rock sophisticated athleisure wear on casual Friday like Ayanda Tahbethe and LootLove.

Aisha Baker-Parnell

Aisha Baker-Parnell, fashion blogger and wife to cricketer Wayne Parnell, has the right ideas with this elegant look, which would not look out of place at a work meeting.

Zuraida Jardine

Pair your sneakers with a long dress like Zuraida Jardine.

