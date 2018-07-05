The celebrity guide to wearing sneakers to work

Dressing up for the office can get very boring. Most workplaces follow a formal dress code, which means no sneakers – or as we like to call them, tackies.
But there is a way you can sneak in a pair of cool sneakers every now and again.
Paired with the right clothing items, you can easily get away with wearing informal shoes to the office.
These celebrities know exactly how to achieve the look.
Lerato Kganyago
Wear your favourite sneakers with a formal suit for a business casual look like Lerato Kganyago.
Tumi Voster
Wear your tackies with jeans and a blazer for a casual chic look like Tumi Voster.
Ayanda Thabethe and LootLove
Rock sophisticated athleisure wear on casual Friday like Ayanda Tahbethe and LootLove.
Aisha Baker-Parnell
Aisha Baker-Parnell, fashion blogger and wife to cricketer Wayne Parnell, has the right ideas with this elegant look, which would not look out of place at a work meeting.
Zuraida Jardine
Pair your sneakers with a long dress like Zuraida Jardine.
Brought to you by All4Women