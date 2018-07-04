5G evolving at World Cup

One statistic from the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia offers the best advertisement yet for the use of technology in sport. According to Pierluigi Collina, head of Fifa’s referee committee, the accuracy of refereeing decisions has been raised from 95% to 99.3% through the use of video assistant referees (VAR).

While VARs are still human beings monitoring the games on TV screens and communicating with refs, their reliance on the screen has redefined the role of technology in football. Under the previous Fifa regime, when disgraced former president Sepp Blatter ruled the roost, technology was regarded by football authorities in much the way dinosaurs would have viewed asteroids: a threat to their existence.

In a post-corruption Fifa, however, good governance has now extended on to the football field. According to Collina, 335 refereeing decisions were checked in the 48 group stage matches, with 17 VAR reviews.

Meanwhile, off the field, technology has contributed in numerous ways to enhancing the World Cup experience this year. In seven of 11 tournament cities, in stadiums, fan zones, transportation hubs and tourist landmarks like Red Square and Gorky Park, fans are enjoying some of the highest data speeds yet experienced in Russia.

Thanks to a partnership between global network infrastructure provider Ericsson and Russian service provider MTS, Russia is seeing Europe’s largest deployment of Massive Mimo (Multiple Input, Multiple Output), a mobile broadband technology that uses multiple transmitters to transfer data. Just as VAR showcases video technology for refereeing decisions, Massive Mimo showcases the experience we can expect from 5G when this generation mobile data technology is rolled out. “

Through the intelligent reuse of system resources, Massive Mimo improves capacity by transmitting data to multiple user devices using the same time and frequency resources with coordinated beam forming and beam steering,” said Ericsson in a statement.

“Massive Mimo is making it easier for operators to evolve their networks for a 5G future.”

The downside of technology is the greatest vulnerability yet from hackers and cyber criminals intent on exploiting the 1.5-million tourists – not to mention the teams – in Russia.

The English Football Association (FA) is believed to have briefed its players before their departure for Russia on the importance of securing their devices. It even sought advice from the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) on how players can avoid being hacked.

Football Federation Australia (FFA) used its own mobile internet connection while its players were in Russia, with staff and players warned to clear devices of any information they didn’t want exposed in public. They were warned never to use public or hotel Wi-Fi. The Croatian and French World Cup teams received similar warnings.

“The apprehension from those football teams is nothing new, with several previous global sporting events having suffered from cyberattacks and other cyber-related issues,” says Carey van Vlaanderen, chief executive at cyber security provider ESET Southern Africa.

“In the build-up to the Fifa 2014 World Cup and the 2016 Summer Olympics, both held in Brazil, threats detected included phishing attempts, hacktivism and mobile malware. Uefa’s Euro 2016 was also a target for fraudsters looking to dupe fans into buying tickets on fake websites.”

Kaspersky Lab, a Russia-headquartered global cyber security provider, says 7 176 of approximately 32 000 public Wi-Fi networks in World Cup host cities do not use traffic encryption. The findings are based on an analysis of public Wi-Fi spots in Saransk, Samara, Nizhny Novgorod, Kazan, Volgograd, Moscow, Ekaterinburg, Sochi, Rostov, Kaliningrad and Saint Petersburg.

“The results show that so far not all wireless access points have encryption and authentication algorithms – aspects that are essential for Wi-Fi networks to remain secure,” Kaspersky announced last month. “This means that hackers only need to be located near an access point to intercept network traffic and get confidential information from unwitting or unprepared users.”

This hasn’t stopped fans from flocking to technology options for following the World Cup. The Opera News app, geared to regions where data is expensive and often not very fast, reached 10 million downloads in Africa in the six months after its launch in January 2018.

The downloads spiked after an update that included a World Cup channel and other football-related features. According to app analytics service AppAnnie, Opera News was the most downloaded news app in Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, South Africa and Tanzania last month.

“Africa is crazy about football and so are we,” said Jorgen Arnesen, global head of marketing and distribution at Opera. “That’s why it’s a pleasure to update Opera News with features designed for football World Cup fans.

“Opera News users will always get fresh and new content related to the World Cup thanks to our AI technology which gathers top articles for them,” said Arnesen. “The app becomes more and more personal and makes it easier for users to find all the information they need.”

World Cup Safety Tips

Global network security company Sophos warns that, during World Cup 2018, organisations and individuals must stay vigilant at all times.

“This year’s World Cup is set to be the most streamed football event in history and, with that, we should be more cautious about potential cyber threats,” the organisation said in a statement.

It offered the following tips to help viewers enjoy the games more securely:

Do not click on links in e-mails, texts, instant messaging or social media posts if they come from people or organisations you don’t know, or have suspicious or unusual addresses. It is better to install a reliable security solution with up-to-date databases of malicious and phishing sites.

Avoid using public Wi-Fi. Watch broadcasts only on official Fifa partner websites. Some of the many match-streaming services are bound to be unofficial and out to infect visitors with a web miner or something even nastier.

Make sure you don’t take any chances: Install a solution with built-in web anti-virus and anti-phishing capabilities.

If you are in Russia, use a virtual private network (VPN) to connect to the internet. In the aftermath of the government’s attempt to block Telegram, many popular sites in Russia are either unavailable or unstable. (This also applies in African countries like Uganda where users now have to pay a daily tax to access social media).

Evaluate modern e-mail protection services, such as anti-phishing, URL protection or detonation, spoofing protection and user activity profiles for unusual or out-of-policy activities.

