Regular’ means 3 to 5 times per week, and ‘tough’ means the type of exercise that makes you sweaty and tired.
The problem is that doing regular, tough exercise is, well, tough.
And doing something tough on a regular basis is not what we love to do when we already feel like every day is ‘tough’. Just getting up in the morning to face the day can seem like an insurmountable obstacle. Adding exercise to the day might feel ‘impossible’.
But don’t despair…
Here are some top tips to get your exercise routine going so you can reap the rewards of exercise the easiest way possible.
1. Figure out what exercise you enjoy
Before you say ‘I hate all exercise’, try to be a little more open-minded. Exercise is not just running 10km every day, or endless hours on the treadmill at gym.
Exercise can be fun, even though it’s tough. All you need to do is find your favourite activity through which to get your exercise. If you had a favourite sport in school why not give that another bash? Or maybe try some of the things your ‘sporty’ friends are involved with?
Otherwise you may feel like trying something with some other form of motivation, like a class-based exercise regimen, like a boot-camp training programme. How about trying a climbing gym, or pole-dancing class? Or taking up a martial art?
If you really put your mind to it, you will find an activity that is at least somewhat enjoyable.
2. Set a goal for your chosen activity
Your next step is to set yourself a goal for your chosen activity. If you’re running, how about a half-marathon? If you’re training with weights, set some numerical goals for your lifts that seem ambitious.
If you’re doing a martial art, then try for your first grading. If you’re doing a pole-dancing class, set your sights on a difficult pose.
This is all about creating an element of competition that will keep you on the straight and narrow in the tough parts of your training routine. The best goals to set would be ones that are measurable in a public space, because this provides an even greater motivation.
3. Set up a training programme
Now that you have a goal in mind you must set up a training programme to get you there. Obviously the programme needs to be substantial, but not crazy. You want to motivate yourself, but not do yourself any damage. You ideally want to train three to five times per week, and make the training volume acceptable, but (as I said before) tough.
4. Make sure you cover all of the bases
Just because you’re doing a running programme doesn’t mean you only need to run. Remember that real fitness is having a body prepared for all sorts of things.
A stronger body runs better, and a strong set of lungs lifts better. Try to cover the strength and fitness areas in your training, even if it doesn’t seem totally necessary.
Add a weekend hike to your programme, or try a different class. Visit a Crossfit gym, or join your friends for some sort of sport.
5. Have fun
Getting fit is tough, but it yields wonderful results in both health and weight loss. And it CAN be fun if you allow yourself to see it that way.
Having fun is the one thing that will keep you coming back to the table, so you MUST find a way to enjoy yourself. Listen to great music, train with great people, and compete with them and yourself to progress.
Life’s too short to do things that don’t make you happy whenever you can, so make your fitness journey one of those things and you’ll be winning.
Brought to you by All4Women
- While All4Women endeavours to ensure health articles are based on scientific research, health articles should not be considered as a replacement for professional medical advice.
- Should you have concerns related to this content, it is advised that you discuss them with your personal healthcare provider.