School holidays: Keep your kids busy

Sandton Chronicle has compiled a list of their top pics for kiddy’s entertainment over the school holidays. Here are some suggestions for keeping the little ones busy.

Moana Holiday Magic – 3 July

Moana Magic is coming to Jungle Tots Norscot. With a magical island-like, educational winter magic show and fantastical themed face paint – this is one you cannot miss!

Cost: R50 for day walk-ins

Where: Wispy Wish Parties and Productions, Leslie Avenue, Fourways

When: 9am onwards

Clamber Club pop-up holiday play day – 4 July

Fun play on our wide range of gross motor equipment for Clamber Clubbers, siblings, friends and cousins. All kids under 10 are welcome. First child R200, second child R100 and R50 for every child thereafter. Tea, coffee, juice and snacks included.

Where: Cambridge Road, Bryanston

When: 2pm to 4pm

Details: www.clamberclub.com

School Holiday Special Kiddies Photo Walk – 4 July

Does your child have an interest in photography? Grow their passion by joining one of our guided photo walks uniquely tailored to children’s interests, skills and attention spans. Our skilled photo guides will show your kids the ideal angles, colours, lighting and composition, in child-friendly language and interaction. Refreshments and admission are included. Own camera gear required.

Cost: R250 per child and R200 per parent – includes admission.

Where: Johannesburg Zoo

When: 8.45am to 11.45am

Details: Book at www.quicket.co.za

KCC Kids Pj Drive-In – 7 July

Just in time for the school holidays KCC is back with another fantastic kids drive-in featuring Disney’s Coco.

Where: Killarney Country Club

When: 6pm to 8pm

Cost: R100 per child – includes 2 mini pizzas, popcorn, a cold drink and movie entrance.

Adults watch the movie for free and just pay for any food or beverages ordered.

Details: Booking is essential as space is limited! marketing@killarneycc.co.za; 011 442 7411.

Pied Piper – 12 June to 15 July

Adapted by National Children’s Theatre with directors Renos Nicos Spanoudes and Sarah Barlin.

When: 10.30pm and 2.30pm shows Monday to Saturday during school holidays. The last week shows Tuesday to Sunday.

Where: National Children’s Theatre, 3 Junction Avenue, Parktown

Details: Call the theatre on 011 484 1584/5 or bookings@nctt.org.za

Tour of the 1904 Mansion called The Northwards – 14 July

Ever heard of the flamboyant couple Colonel John Dale Lace and his wife Josephine Dale Lace (José in short)? Jose was a socialite of note in the early Joburg of the Randlords – the mining magnates of the early gold rush. She was known to have used a team of zebras (not horses) to draw her carriage. Come and join us when we tour this couple’s prominent 52 rooms stunner of a house. And guess who was the architect behind it? The one and only Sir Herbert Baker. The curator has promised some ‘juicy’ stories about this mansion and its interesting owner who lived in it.

Where: Meeting point is the Northwards parking area at 21 Rockridge Road

When: 1pm sharp

Duration: 3 to 4 hours

Cost: R220 per adult and R110 for kids under 12 years – you might have to cover their ears for the ‘very juicy’ bits! Pay on the day. Pre-booking essential: info@microadventuretours.co.za

The Field Market – 14 July

Over 120 stalls with something for everyone – unique handcrafted items, gourmet food and drinks, kids fun and live music.

When: 10am to 3pm

Where: Field and Study Park, Corner 14th Street and Louise Avenue, Parkmore

Cost: Free entry and parking R10 (nett proceeds will be donated to the Friends of the Field and Study)

Details: www.fieldmarket.co.za

Night Market and Community Table – 14 July

Hang up your apron and join us for dinner under the stars. Come together with our Redhill families and the local community to celebrate leading education and school spirit in this wonderful setting. With live music, firepits to keep out the winter chill and delicious food and beverages from our fleet of Joburg’s finest food trucks you are bound to be cosy around our community table. We’ve got the kids covered too with fun activities.

The trucks will open their hatches early evening so join us and bring your family, friends and neighbours for a great winter’s-eve out. We look forward to meeting you and your friends at our community table.

Where: Redhill School

When: 5pm to 10pm

Cost: R40

Details: Tickets can be bought at www.webtickets.co.za