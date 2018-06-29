Makeup and fashion tips from celebrity stylists for Durban July

Top tips from celebrity makeup artist and trendsetter Precious Xaba

What is the best way to keep makeup on throughout the day?

It all starts with preparing your skin, exfoliating and putting on a mask a few days before a big event. This helps get rid of dead skin cells and nourishes your skin. Makeup favours good skin and it will definitely last longer on a revitalised skin.

Moisturise and prime your skin thoroughly to help the make-up last longer. Opt for a long wear foundation suitable for your skin type. Apply the foundation and setting powder using a damp blending sponge as this locks the product on your skin and gives you a flawless finish.

Set your makeup with a good setting spray as this helps it stay put without messing it up. Pack makeup blotting tissues instead of a powder. Avoid touching your face a lot throughout the day.

With the humidity in Durban, what skin care should both men and women opt for?

Washing your skin with cold water is a definite for any humid weather as this helps revitalise your skin, acts as a toner, constricts pores and gives you an instant glow.

A good SPF is a must as this protects your skin. Avoid oil-based skin care and make-up as this will be too much for humid weather.

Get it right with a bit of help from celebrity stylist Siyamthanda Ndube

My advice and tips for this year’s Durban July for the ladies is to wear short to mid-length dresses, or if it’s long just above or on the ankle.

The length is always important. there’s nothing messier than the way some of our stars pick up their dresses and walk around with a trail.

This is a fun day at the racecourse, take your cue from the internationals who always wear short to midi-length dresses, play around with flared pants, jumpsuits and cigarette type pants.

Anything goes on the colour side, it is the July after all, however, I would say bright colours are always a winner. They add the youth and fun element to any outfit.

Some unusual palettes I’d like to see are iridescent colours, the type that plays with your eyes.

I wouldn’t say I have any one specific designer I’m looking forward to, but the usual to look out for are Gert Johan Coetzee, Orapeleng, Rubicon and new kids on the block, Stacey Tobin and Anita Ferrereira, who also will be dressing a few celebrities for the event.

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.