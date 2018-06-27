The Fitbit Ace for kids arrives in SA this week for R1 599

If you’re concerned your children aren’t as active during the winter months, you may consider picking up a new Fitbit Ace for them.

The fitness tracker for kids arrives in South Africa this week and it will retail at R1 5999 per unit. The range is aimed at children aged eight and up.

As is the case with a lot of Fitbit’s devices, users can customise their fitness goals, track their sleeping patterns and heart rate and also earn little badges as they complete certain targets.

However, since the Ace is aimed a younger audience, the device has a rather solid focus on privacy, and puts a lot of the control into the hands of parents.

For a start, kids can’t create their own Fitbit account for the Ace, their parents have to do it. Fitbit’s family account allows parents control over who their children connect with and also to view their activities and progress. Parents also have complete oversight on the stats their children can see and the ability to only allow them access to apps that motivates them the most.

Like the Fitbit Versa, which was released last month, the Ace comes with an adjustable band, is waterproof and offers age-related stats. It also boasts five days of battery life on a full charge.

For R1 599, you can gift your child a fantastic device that motivates to become more active, and ensures their privacy is paramount.