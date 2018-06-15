Take dad to HintHunt this Father’s Day

Okay, this is the last Father’s Day recommendation, we promise. But it would be remiss of us not to put HintHunt on our readers’ collective radar.

“What is HintHut?” we hear you ask. Well, HintHunt is another offering in the steadily growing field of ‘escape rooms’.

An escape room, in case you’re in the dark, is an experience that you and several of your mates and loved ones (including dad) can team up to enjoy. It involves being locked in a room that’s filled with tools and puzzles that provide your means for escape. You’ll succed only by using your grey matter, some puzzle solving and a little lateral thinking.

Each room is differently themed. HintHunt, for example, offers a room called ‘JM’s Office’, in which the participants are placed in a crime scene. A private detective – the titular JM – has found a dead body in his office and the police have wrongly accused him of murder. It’s up to you and your mates to find evidence that not only allows you all to escape, but that also exonerates JM. You have an hour to figure all this out.

If this sounds intimidating, don’t worry. Players are always under the watchful eye of the organisers who will intervene if anything goes wrong. They also supply the odd hint now and then if the players find themselves totally stuck.

If this sounds like you’re thing then you can find HintHunt at the Thrupps Centre on Oxford Road in Illovo, Sandton. If you’re in the Western Cape there are two venues, one in Cape Town at SuperPark in the V&A Waterfront, and one at the Old Biscuit Mill in Woodstock.