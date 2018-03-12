 
Lifestyle 12.3.2018 10:40 am

10 fashion trends to take away for autumn/winter 2018

AFP Relaxnews
A model presents a creation by Giorgio Armani during the women's Fall/Winter 2018/2019 collection fashion show in Milan

A model presents a creation by Giorgio Armani during the women's Fall/Winter 2018/2019 collection fashion show in Milan

Everything from animal print and leather, to men’s suits revisited and sportswear style.

With Fashion Month now over – after kicking off in the Big Apple in February –  it’s time to take stock of the trends heading to womenswear wardrobes next winter, from must-have pieces and key colors to essential prints and star fabrics.

New York, London, Milan and Paris brought several inspirations to the autumn/winter 2018-2019 season, such as animal prints, fur (real or fake), the 1980s, sportswear and revisited men’s suits.

Here are 10 top trends to rock from autumn 2018.

1. Animal print

2. Fluorescent and neon colors

3. Fur

4. Men’s suits revisited

5. Leather

6. Fifty shades of pink

7. The 1980s

8. Knee and thigh boots

9. Checks

10. Sportswear style

