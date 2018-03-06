 
Lifestyle

How to wear logos with style

AFP Relaxnews
Logos rule the runway, seen here at Tommy Hilfiger. Milan, February 25, 2018. Photo: Miguel Medina/AFP

Fashion icon Rihanna rocks logomania like no other.

From the runway to the street, logomania is making a major fashion comeback.

Designers have been letting loose with collections featuring all kinds of logos and slogans, covering creations with fun and sometimes more serious messages. Supermodels and influencers have already got onboard the trend.

Here’s a look at how Rihanna, Chiara Ferragni and Alessandra Ambrosio rock logos with style.

Streetwear

The globally famous influencer turned businesswoman and designer Chiara Ferragni jumped on the logo trend with a streetwear-inspired look updating nineties style.

The Italian influencer, who now lives in Los Angeles, opted for a varsity jacket covered in logos, worn with ripped jeans and hi-top sneakers.

Casual-chic

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Fashion icon Rihanna rocks logomania like no other. An avid follower of the trend, the singer refreshes the look with a streetwear style update.

Standout looks from the singer’s Instagram include this casual-chic ensemble comprising boyfriend jeans and a white Céline logo T-shirt, worn with pointy shoes and an oversized padded jacket covered in various logos.

Rock-chic

In the California sunshine, Alessandra Ambrosio works the logo into a polished, rock-chic look.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel matched slim-cut jeans featuring ankle zip details with a white logo/slogan T-shirt and a leather biker jacket. Red stilettos bring a chic finishing touch to the look.

