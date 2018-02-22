The best of beauty at the Brit Awards

The 2018 Brit Awards rolled into London last night, and the fashionistas were out in force.
We break down the hottest red carpet beauty looks.
Hailey Baldwin
Supermodel Hailey Baldwin stole the show with her cropped hair, which was pulled to one side and styled into beachy waves — a laidback approach that contrasted heavily with her rock ‘n’ roll navy lipstick.
Adwoa Aboah
Fellow catwalk star Adwoa Aboah played it natural with a fresh-faced, glowing beauty look comprising super-short hair, spiky lashes and a dab of pale pink lipstick. The moderate makeup look allowed her natural freckles to take center stage.
Rita Ora
Pink lipgloss, a shimmery metallic eyeshadow and a headful of slightly frizzy, 1980s-style throwback curls formed the crux of singer Rita Ora’s red carpet look.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was another star channeling the ’80s with her puffball sleeved sequinned dress — but her beauty look was sleek and modern. Scraped-back hair, taupe lipstick and killer eyeliner kept things on point.
Kylie Minogue
Popstar Kylie Minogue complemented her red trench coat with a burnished lipstick color and a light, steely eyeshadow shade. A dash of coral blush elevated the look.
