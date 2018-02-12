5 reasons your indoor plants keep dying

Do you want to be a “Plant Mom”, but your indoor plants keep on dying on you so you end up being more of a “Plant Grim Reaper?”

Here are some common mistakes we all make.

1. Too much water or fertiliser

Often we think, the more, the better. But when it comes to plants, this is often not true. Excessive watering is one of the easiest ways to kill an indoor plant. It makes roots rot and promotes the growth of fungi and other parasites. Symptoms of overwatering include soft, yellow leaves, or if it’s too late, a dead plant.

Avoid overwatering by checking exactly how much water your type of indoor plant needs, and sticking to that!

While plants do need to be fertilised, too much can burn your plant’s roots. Read the instructions carefully on the fertiliser’s packaging and don’t be tempted to add ‘just a pinch more’.

2. Too little water or fertiliser

Conversely, forgetting to water or fertilise your plants can also kill them. Indoor plants don’t have the same access to nutrients as outdoor plants, and therefore you need to supplement their intake. Read up on caring for your specific plant, and set a reminder to feed your plants.

If your plant’s leaves look droopy, or their tips are brown and flaky, it’s a sign that it’s feeling thirsty. It’s much worse to overwater a plant than it is to underwater it. Overwatering kills indoor plants very quickly. If you aren’t sure how much water your plant needs, rather give too little than too much.

3. Pests and parasites

You would imagine your house would be perfectly clean and bug-free, but plants do tend to attract (or already carry!) pests. Check the leaves, stems and roots regularly to pick up parasites before it is too late. If you have an infected plant, isolate it from the others and treat it with pesticide (whether you go for something all natural or not, is up to you).

If you’re unsure how to treat a specific pest, try a solution of a few drops of dishwashing liquid mixed with a litre of water. This easy home remedy is enough to get rid of most indoor plant pests.

4. You constantly move your plants around

There is a reason why plants stay in one place in “the wild.” They need not move much, and in fact, if they’re happy where they are, they really do prefer staying put in one place. Moving your plant around your house causes stress for the plant, as it constantly needs to adapt to the new light, moisture levels and micro-climate of the specific location.

5. Inadequate light

If your plant doesn’t look happy though, moving it to a new location could help. Houses generally have less light than outside – and many plants need more sunlight than you think. Make sure that your plants are in a place where they get optimum sunlight for the longest time possible. If your house tends to be darker, choose plants that thrive in low light.

