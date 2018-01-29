QRS challenging you to break the habit

The Cancer Association of South Africa (Cansa) has initiated a campaign for 2018’s World Cancer Day, Roodepoort Northsider reports. The campaign has been launched online and is set to receive a lot of support, with a couple of companies setting out challenges for smokers.

One of these companies is Quick Response Services (QRS), which is challenging you to quit smoking for 24 hours, according to a post recently published on their Facebook page.

The post states that as part of Cansa’s #WeCanICan initiative for World Cancer Day, they are challenging all smokers.

“We are sending out a challenge to all smokers. We hereby challenge you to not smoke for 24 hours as part of the awareness campaign for Cansa,” the post stated.

QRS feels this is an ongoing issue, and would like you to help in the fight against cancer.

“As an ongoing initiative, we implore the members of the community and emergency services to accept the challenge and help create awareness in the fight against cancer.”

They also encourage smokers attempting to quit to keep in touch with them and interact with them.

“Log the times when you would normally have a cigarette (vape or otherwise) with a picture or comment by posting in the comment section on our page.”

You can get hold of them through either their Facebook page, or by calling them on 081 277 777.

