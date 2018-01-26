5 celebrity-approved ways to wear your bun this season

Awards ceremony season is here, and although we are only in January, there seems to be a 2018 red carpet trend in the making for the humble bun, as Refinery 29 highlighted after the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Here are five celebrity-approved ways to rock yours.

Sweet and lowdown

Alicia Vikander wore her hair in a low, knotted bun that sat at the nape of her neck for the Golden Globe Awards. The polished, low bun was also championed by actress Diane Kruger at the same event.

Double trouble

Millie Bobby Brown opted for not one, but two buns for her red carpet look at the Screen Actors Guild Awards last weekend. The “Stranger Things” star accessorized the fun style with matching black ribbons.

On top

Actress Rachel Brosnahan stole the show at the Golden Globe Awards earlier this month with a sleek, wrap around top knot that added a little edge to her classic black one-shouldered gown.

Messy

Angelina Jolie kept things laidback for the Golden Globes, with a slightly messy bun featuring loose strands framing her face. Nicole Kidman also followed suit, albeit with a slightly more intricate style.

Up high

Leslie Bibb and Tracee Ellis Ross kept it clean and classic for recent appearances at the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild Awards respectively, with slicked-back, mid-height buns that meant business.

