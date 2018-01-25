Style tips to gear up for the 2018 Sun Met

As the daunting month of January reaches its end, the beautiful city of Cape Town will play host to international horse racing fashion lovers at the 2018 Sun Met.

This year the theme for the day comes from group strategy and operations officer at Sun International Rob Collins, who announced it to be “Ahead of the Field”.

What better way to stay ahead than to embrace the spirit of the “Afro-Chic” divas often found at horse racing.

Embracing the beauty, colour and magic which lie deep in Afrocentric fashion, the style panel has summed up all the tips and trends you need to know when planning that killer ensemble.

Local social media influencer and beauty blogger Minky Mothabela and Mzansi Magic actress and Dancing with the Stars SA contestant Thembisa Mdoda share their tricks on executing the perfect Afrocentric look.

Beauty blogger Minky Mothabela breaks down how best to play around with makeup when planning to attend the Sun Met.

Bold eyes

1.Before applying your eye shadow, make sure that your eyes are properly primed. This will ensure that the colours you choose to apply to the eyes are true, you won’t have any trouble blending the shadows and your eye makeup will last all day.

To prime your eyes:

Dab a little concealer onto your lid area; this will ensure that your eye area is even by cancelling any discoloration and concealing veins. Set the concealer with a face powder to make sure that the concealer doesn’t crease and that your eye shadows are able to blend easily.

2. Don’t be afraid to play with colour. Blues, pinks and greens are really hot right now. Go for a beautiful shimmer shade in any of these tones right in the centre of the eye for maximum effect.

3. Finish the look with bold eyelashes and a touch of eyeliner.

Bold Lips

1. If you want to make the focus be on your lips then the first tip is to make sure your lips are exfoliated by removing all the dead skin and chapping that you may have. Liquid and matte lipsticks are the most unforgiving as they cling to any dry patches on the lips.

To exfoliate lips:

Mix a little sugar and coconut oil together to make a gritty texture and gently scrub lips until smooth. Wipe everything off then finish with a little lip balm.

2. Always clean up your lipstick with a little concealer on a flat brush to ensure that there isn’t any lipstick where it’s not supposed to be.

3. Put a finger in your mouth to get rid of any excess lipstick to prevent it from getting on your teeth.

Queen of Afrocentric red carpet glam, Thembisa Mdoda, shares her secret to looking fashion forward and stylish while playing around African textures, fabrics and colours:

“I always say less is more when you’re going for the Afrocentric look on the carpet. Start with the bare minimum and work your way from there. Most importantly, respect the culture you choose to wear.

“The great thing about the Afrocentric look is that each look/culture has its own accessories.

“For the DStv Mzansi Viewer’s Choice Awards, the theme was traditional or black tie. I decided to merge the two together. I told the designer, Theodorah Zulu, my vision and she did it exactly the way I saw it. Makeup had to be clean and striking because I opted for a turban and no one can pull off that look like Nomsa Madida.”

