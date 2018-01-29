 
Lifestyle 29.1.2018 09:00 pm

Your Dis-Chem Healthy Living Supplement

Don’t miss Your Healthy Living Supplement in The Citizen, brought to you by Dis-Chem

2018 promises to be a year of living healthy and happy and this season’s Dis-Chem Healthy Living supplement delves into fitness with Lisa Raleigh, looks at our overall well-being, plus a special feature on sleep helps us get better rest, which means better performance for mind and body.

Get Your Healthy Living supplement in The Citizen on Thursday 25 January 2018. Brought to you by Dis-Chem, pharmacists who care. See the Dischem supplement HERE to see everything you need to know about this exciting Dischem supplement.

