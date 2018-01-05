Most of us know by now that water is essential to our survival. We’ve probably also all heard doctors say that drinking roughly eight glasses a day is ideal. You can read more about day-to-day hydration at Fitness Jockey here.

However, what most people don’t know is that hot water has some exclusive benefits of its own that you just can’t get when you drink water cold.

Here are 12 benefits of drinking hot water, as reported by South Coast Sun:

1. Weight loss

Hot water is great for maintaining a healthy metabolism, which is what you want if you’re trying to shed a few kilos. The best way to do this is to kick start your metabolism early in the morning with a glass of hot water and lemon. As an added bonus, hot water will help to break down the adipose tissue (aka body fat) in your body.

2. Assists with nasal and throat congestion

Drinking hot water is an excellent natural remedy for colds, coughs and a sore throat. It dissolves phlegm and also helps to remove it from your respiratory tract. As such, it can provide relief from a sore throat. It also helps in clearing nasal congestion.

3. Menstrual cramps

Hot water can also aid in diminishing menstrual cramps. The heat of the water has a calming and soothing effect on the abdominal muscles, which eventually can help to cure cramps and spasms.

4. Body detoxification

Hot water is fantastic for helping your body to detox. When you drink hot water, your body temperature begins to rise, which results in sweat. You want this to happen because it helps to release toxins from your body and cleanse it properly.

5. Prevents premature ageing

There’s a reason you should want to clear your body of toxins: they make you age faster. Also, drinking hot water helps to repair the skin cells that increase the elasticity of your skin and are affected by harmful free radicals. Subsequently, your damaged skin becomes smoother.

6. Prevents acne and pimples

Hot water deep cleanses your body and eliminates the root causes of acne-related infections.

7. Hair health and vitality

Drinking hot water is also good for obtaining soft, shiny hair. It energises the nerve endings in your hair roots, making them active. This is beneficial for getting back the natural vitality of your hair and keeping it healthy.

8. Promotes hair growth

Activating the roots of your hair has another added benefit—growth! The hot water promotes the regular activity of the roots and subsequently accelerates the growth of your hair.

9. Prevents dandruff

Hot water keeps your scalp hydrated and helps fight against dry scalp or dandruff.

10. Enhances blood circulation and promotes a healthy nervous system

Another important benefit of drinking hot water is that it enhances your blood circulation, which is important for proper muscle and nerve activity. In addition, it keeps your nervous system healthy by breaking down the fat deposits around it.

11. Digestion

Hot water is particularly beneficial for digestion. Studies have shown that drinking cold water during or after a meal can harden the oil present in the consumed foods. This can create a fat deposit on the inner wall of your intestine, which can eventually result in intestinal cancer. However, if you replace the glass of cold water with hot, you can avoid this problem. In addition, hot water is beneficial to digestion, which is what you want after a meal.

12. Bowel movements

Hot water can help to keep you regular, as well as make your bowel movements healthy. Dehydration can result in chronic problems with constipation.

It is always recommended that you consume a glassful of hot or warm water every morning when your stomach is empty. It decomposes any remnant foodstuffs and makes the movement of the particles smooth and less painful through the intestine.

