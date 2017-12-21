6 party season outfits inspired by celebs

We’re just a few weeks from saying goodbye to 2017, and that can mean only one thing – it’s party season!
The festive season spirit is already in the air, and many people are preparing to unwind during the holidays.
The holidays aren’t complete without a cocktail party, a work party, a Christmas party, or a who-needs-an-excuse-to-party party.
If you have a few parties to attend over the next few weeks, then you need to check these celebrity looks for inspiration.
Amanda du-Pont
This Amanda du-Pont look screams summer-ready from head to toe. Her colourful pom-pom heels and floral print dress will have you looking fabulous this holiday party season.
Jessica Nkosi
It might be summer in SA, but it can get a bit chilly at night. If you are attending a beach party that will no doubt continue until the sun has set, then this floral print dress with a thigh-high slit Jessica Nkosi is wearing is perfect for you.
The slit will keep you cool in the day, while the long sleeves will make sure you don’t need a jacket at night.
DJ Zinhle
If the weather has you confused this holiday season, then take a page out of DJ Zinhle’s style book and dress for hot and cold weather at the same time. We are loving her cropped top and faux-fur jacket combo.
Ayanda Thabethe
You can’t go wrong with wearing red from head to toe this festive season. Ayanda Thabethe has the right idea with this trendy two-piece.
Thickleeyonce
Keep it simple but stylish this party season, like Thickleeyonce in this black dress.
Melinda Bam
Go big or go home in this fun look Melinda Bam rocked for Bella magazine.
Pic from the new @bellamag_sa #November edition.
