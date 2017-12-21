6 party season outfits inspired by celebs

We’re just a few weeks from saying goodbye to 2017, and that can mean only one thing – it’s party season!

The festive season spirit is already in the air, and many people are preparing to unwind during the holidays.

The holidays aren’t complete without a cocktail party, a work party, a Christmas party, or a who-needs-an-excuse-to-party party.

If you have a few parties to attend over the next few weeks, then you need to check these celebrity looks for inspiration.

Amanda du-Pont

This Amanda du-Pont look screams summer-ready from head to toe. Her colourful pom-pom heels and floral print dress will have you looking fabulous this holiday party season.

Jessica Nkosi

It might be summer in SA, but it can get a bit chilly at night. If you are attending a beach party that will no doubt continue until the sun has set, then this floral print dress with a thigh-high slit Jessica Nkosi is wearing is perfect for you.

The slit will keep you cool in the day, while the long sleeves will make sure you don’t need a jacket at night.

DJ Zinhle

If the weather has you confused this holiday season, then take a page out of DJ Zinhle’s style book and dress for hot and cold weather at the same time. We are loving her cropped top and faux-fur jacket combo.

Ayanda Thabethe

You can’t go wrong with wearing red from head to toe this festive season. Ayanda Thabethe has the right idea with this trendy two-piece.

" Isn't it wonderful to know that some of your best days are still ahead of you " – This keeps me going ♥️ A post shared by AYANDA THABETHE (@ayandathabethe_) on Nov 2, 2017 at 1:08am PDT

Thickleeyonce

Keep it simple but stylish this party season, like Thickleeyonce in this black dress.

Last night at the #nedbankchallenge2017 dress from @lee_bex A post shared by fat gal yoncé (@thickleeyonce) on Nov 7, 2017 at 10:44pm PST

Melinda Bam

Go big or go home in this fun look Melinda Bam rocked for Bella magazine.

Brought to you by All4Women

