Wedding tips from Cindy Nell and Siba Mtongana

Wedding season is upon us once again. If you are going to be walking down the aisle soon, take a hint or two from The Wedding Bashers judges.

Fashionista and Cosmetix beauty product queen Cindy Nell has graced the covers of more than 50 magazines, so you can’t go wrong when taking fashion and beauty advice from her.

According to Cindy, there were a lot of fashion crimes at the weddings she attended. But one piece of advice she would like to give brides and grooms is to keep it simple.

“I think the weddings that stand out are where brides just keep it simple, elegant and timeless. It’s very important for any special occasion, whether it’s your matric farewell or your wedding, if you look back at those pictures in 20 years from now, will that hairstyle still feel like something or will you regret it.”

Another mistake that brides are making is wearing too little makeup. “Less is not always more, especially when it comes to makeup. A lot of brides make the mistake of wearing too little makeup because they worry about wearing too much.”

Cindy’s fashion advice to men is that navy and burgundy are big trend colours. When it comes to hairstyles, “don’t do anything that you wouldn’t ordinarily do. If you even remotely suspect that you look like a fruitcake, you probably do,” she joked.

Award-winning chef Siba Mtongana is an international culinary superstar with two hit shows behind her name. She shared a few tips on how to delight guests with these wedding food ideas.

“Please, no fondant for wedding cakes. Floral is quite in, where people garnish their cakes with flowers.

“If people spend a little bit more money on the food, they can have a fully-fledged perfect a la carte menu because the most boring thing at a wedding is queuing for a buffet.”

Pizza is another American trend that is slowly making its way to South Africa, but Siba warned that it should be well-executed at a wedding.