Dinner recipe: Filipino-style crispy chicken with bok choy

Fried chicken is always a good idea. Try this Filipino crispy chicken with bok choy recipe which the whole family will be sure to love!

How about fried chicken for dinner tonight?

This Filipino-style crispy chicken with bok choy recipe is a fun and delicious twist to the traditional friend chicken that your family may love. Explore different flavours with your loved ones by making this tasty chicken dish for dinner.

Filipino crispy chicken with bok choy

Ingredients

Chicken

Olive oil

4 chicken drumsticks

4 chicken breasts

10ml (2 tsp) sea salt

5ml (1 tsp) pepper

5ml (1 tsp) lime zest

1ml (¼ tsp) hot paprika

2,5ml (½ tsp) dried thyme leaves

Dipping sauce

30ml (2 tbsp) sugar

125ml (½ cup) water

10ml (2 tsp) cornflour

30ml (2 tbsp) soy sauce

15ml (1 tbsp) rice vinegar

1 garlic clove, diced

2,5ml (½ tsp) dried chilli flakes

2,5ml (½ tsp) salt

Zest of 1 lemon

Bok choy

4 large whole bok choy

Peanut oil

3 garlic cloves, diced

45ml (3 tbsp) teriyaki sauce

1 large chunk tofu, drained and cubed

Sesame oil

Chilli powder

Egg noodles, cooked

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven to 220° C.

2. Rub the olive oil all over the chicken pieces.

3. Mix the salt, pepper, lime zest, paprika and thyme together and rub evenly over the chicken.

4. Place in one layer in a large baking tray, skin-side up, and bake for 25 minutes.

5. While the chicken is cooking, prepare the dipping sauce. Bring the sugar and water to the boil in a small saucepan, stirring until the sugar is melted. Add a teaspoon or two of cold water to the cornflour. Mix it into a paste and then slowly stir it back into the sugar water. Add the soy sauce, vinegar, garlic, chilli, salt and lemon zest. Bring to the boil, stirring until it thickens.

6. Turn the chicken over and bake for a further 15 minutes. Then turn back to skin-side up and grill until the skin is crisp and browned, for about 3 – 4 minutes.

7. Just before the chicken is ready to serve, cut the bottom off the bok choy and break into separate leaves. Wash well and spin dry. Heat the oil in the wok and add the garlic. Stir-fry for 15 seconds, then add the bok choy. Stir-fry until just wilted, about 1 – 2 minutes. Add the teriyaki sauce and tofu and stir-fry until heated through. Remove from the heat and sprinkle with sesame oil and chilli powder to taste. Spoon over some egg noodles.

8. Serve the chicken with the bok choy, noodles and bowls of dipping sauce on the side.

