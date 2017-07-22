Your daily horoscopes

Cancer 22 June – 23 July

You’re keen to improve your physical appearance, as the New Moon stimulates your self-esteem zone. Enjoy updating your outer image, but remember that true beauty comes from within.

Leo 24 August – 23 August

With the Sun and Moon joining up in your sign, it’s time for confident, charismatic Cats to shine. Which is just the way you like it! So do something special that puts you in the public spotlight.

Virgo 24 August – 23 September

The New Moon is the perfect time to revive your run down Virgo batteries. So take a break from your hectic routine and escape somewhere quiet and private, where you can relax and rejuvenate.

Libra 24 September – 23 October

The New Moon jolts you out of Libra laidback mode, and into productive mode. If you contribute your talents to a joint venture or a group project, then it will bring long-lasting satisfaction.

Scorpio 24 October – 22 November

Think of creative ways you can kick-start a stale career, as the New Moon stimulates your professional zone. Looking for employment? Now’s the perfect time to start looking for your dream job.

Sagittarius 23 November – 21 December

Sagittarians are in the mood for excitement, as the New Moon fires up your exploration zone. So it’s a wonderful time to go on a grand adventure in the great outdoors with someone special.

Capricorn 22 December – 20 January

Calling all Capricorns! The New Moon urges you to reinvent a close relationship. If you’ve fallen into negative ways of relating, now’s the time to switch to much more positive patterns of behaviour.

Aquarius 21 January – 19 February

Are you having problems with your partner? Or has a close relationship become strained? The New Moon provides a golden opportunity to patch things up and adopt a totally fresh perspective.

Pisces 20 February – 20 March

The New Moon is the ideal time to develop a user-friendly daily routine. When the non-negotiable tasks are out of the way, then you’ll have more time to do the things that you really enjoy

Aries 21 March – 20 April

The New Moon’s in Leo so it’s time for rambunctious Rams to be sporty or just super social. You’re at your boisterous best as you lead the way. But avoid outstaying your welcome by being too bossy.

Taurus 21 April – 21 May

Have you been a procrastinating Bull? Are there must-do jobs around the home that you’ve been putting off? The New Moon encourages you to roll up your sleeves and get to work ASAP.

Gemini 22 May – 21 June

Do some of your friendships feel as if they are on auto-pilot? The New Moon urges you to find fresh ways to connect with those around you. At home, at work and in your local community.