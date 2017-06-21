Identity of actress shot in Joburg at midnight released

You magazine has reported the name of the popular South African actress who had to be hospitalised after she was attacked and shot in her home at about midnight in Johannesburg.

The magazine named her as Celia Kriel, who they said has appeared on popular Afrikaans soapie 7de Laan.

Netcare 911 paramedics reported that they had responded to a smallholding in the Randburg area, north of Johannesburg, for a shooting incident at 00h07 on Wednesday morning.

“Reports from the scene indicate that several gunmen had entered the premises of a popular actress, shots were fired and she sustained two serious gunshot wounds,” Netcare said.

They added: “Exact details of the incident and preceding events will, however, remain a subject for police comment. The Netcare 911 Advanced Life Support paramedics and team arrived at the scene and found the actress to be in a serious but stable condition.”

Police spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini was yet to give comment on the incident.

Netcare said the actress was treated at the scene and then transported to a specialised hospital under the constant care of an Advanced Life Support paramedic.