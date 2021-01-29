No fans for the Met, but armchair punters can get in on the action

One of the biggest race meetings in the country will be staged at Kenilworth Racecourse on Saturday with the Grade 1 Cape Town Met heading up the card.

The Met is a race steeped in tradition and is one of the oldest in the country. It was first run in 1883 and was named the Metropolitan Mile. A horse called Sir Hercules proved the fleetest in a small field of seven.

It’s 138 years later and on Saturday 11 of the best horses in the land will line-up for the R1-mllion prize over 2000m on the Kenilworth Summer Course.

There are five other feature races run on the day including the Cape Flying Championship over 1000m and the Majorca Stakes for fillies and mares over 1600m, both Grade 1 races.

While the public will have to stay away from the racecourse due to Covid-19 restrictions, they will still be able to partake in “armchair punting” and to make the day more interesting, there are some carryovers kicking off a few of the exotic bets, which is likely to result in some massive pools.

The biggest carryover is R5 million going into the Pick 6 and that is likely to boost the pool to R15 million. There is also R2 million starting off the Quartet Pool and that should see the pool head towards R5 million.

Betting on Saturday’s Kenilworth meeting has already opened at TAB branches around the country so start studying your form and get your bets on early.

Latest betting on the Cape Town Met

2-1 Belgarion; 9-2 Rainbow Bridge; 11-2 Queen Supreme; 6-1 Do It Again; 7-1 Golden Ducat; 17-2 Princess Calla; 16-1 African Night Sky; 28-1 Cirillo; 33-1 Running Brave; 40-1 Silver Operator; 80-1 Sovereign Spirit

