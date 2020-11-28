Summer Pudding takes the Summer Cup to make it 9/9

Ridden by Warren Kennedy, the filly faced stiff competition to take the win.

Kennedy was determined to push to the top of the SA table having already won the South African jockey championship in July 2020.

The coronavirus pandemic and lockdown meant the racing world was a bit distracted, the end of a disrupted season clashed with the Durban July, and the glittery Equus Awards bash was canned.

The 40-year-old’s achievement in climbing to the pinnacle of his profession so late in his career, after years as the archetypal “journeyman” rider, was worthy of a lot more applause and celebration.

The win means Summer Pudding remains unbeaten in 9 races.

