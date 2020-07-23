 
 
Do It Again is the emotional choice

Racing News 15 hours ago

Jockey’s concern is that horse is 1.5kg below Rainbow Bridge, but is only getting 0.5kg in the July.

Jack Milner
23 Jul 2020
06:01:16 AM
Picture: iStock

Whichever runner your head might tell you will win Saturday’s Vodacom Durban July, your heart will be siding a little with Do It Again. Justin Snaith’s charge has won this race for the past two years and will be chasing history at Greyville on Saturday as he attempts to become the first horse to win the country’s premier handicap three times. He is just 10 days away from turning six and has the misfortune of having drawn widest of all at No 18. But Snaith remains optimistic about the chances of this gelding to live up to his name and...

