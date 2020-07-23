Do It Again is the emotional choice

Whichever runner your head might tell you will win Saturday’s Vodacom Durban July, your heart will be siding a little with Do It Again. Justin Snaith’s charge has won this race for the past two years and will be chasing history at Greyville on Saturday as he attempts to become the first horse to win the country’s premier handicap three times. He is just 10 days away from turning six and has the misfortune of having drawn widest of all at No 18. But Snaith remains optimistic about the chances of this gelding to live up to his name and...

Whichever runner your head might tell you will win Saturday’s Vodacom Durban July, your heart will be siding a little with Do It Again.

Justin Snaith’s charge has won this race for the past two years and will be chasing history at Greyville on Saturday as he attempts to become the first horse to win the country’s premier handicap three times. He is just 10 days away from turning six and has the misfortune of having drawn widest of all at No 18. But Snaith remains optimistic about the chances of this gelding to live up to his name and do it again.

“He is showing signs that he is back to his brilliant best. If Do It Again gets into his full stride, they are all in trouble, irrespective of any weight or draw,” he said.

The son of Twice Over is owned by Nick Jonsson and Bernard Kantor while the third partner, Jack Mitchell, died before last year’s race. This horse means a lot to Mitchell’s daughter, Nancy Hossack.

“Do It Again is more than a dream horse. I don’t think many people even dare to dream of winning the July twice. Do It Again won the first time while my dad was still alive and it was the most joyous occasion for him and our family. I just remember being dumbstruck when he crossed the finish line.

“The second time he won was after my Dad had passed away and so it was all the more emotional for our family. My dad and I chatted about him running for the second time before he died and we both agreed it would be almost impossible for him to win. “He would have been gobsmacked by the achievement, which must put him in the league of the greats.”

Anton Marcus, who rode Do It Again to victory in 2018, is back on board but in typical Marcus style, is conservative when talking about the chances of his mount.

“I think we’re going to need more than an ounce of luck from No 18 draw. My one concern is that based on current form, he is 1.5kg below Rainbow Bridge, but he is only getting 0.5kg in the July.”

Do It Again is currently quoted at 10-1 by Betting World to win.

