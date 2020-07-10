 
 
Mighty Muzi gets ‘Greenlight’ for the Durban July

Racing News 1 hour ago

In a dramatic development on Friday, Yeni was drafted in to replace fierce rival Lyle Hewitson, the reigning champion jockey.

Mike Moon
10 Jul 2020
01:01:37 PM
Muzi Yeni. Picture: Supplied

Diminutive Muzi Yeni, arguably the most popular jockey with the South African public, has landed one of the prized mounts in this year’s Vodacom Durban July – on Joe Soma-trained Got The Greenlight. In a dramatic development on Friday, Yeni was drafted in to replace fierce rival Lyle Hewitson, the reigning champion jockey who had originally been declared to ride the recent Daily News 2000 winner in the country’s biggest horse race. Soma announced the change “due to unforeseen circumstances”. Hewitson is now booked on another three-year-old colt, Shango, for champion trainer Sean Tarry, for whom he had been riding...

