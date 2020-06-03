New normal is here. But mighty Anton sticks to old normal

New normal is here. But mighty Anton sticks to old normalRacing News 4 weeks ago
It seemed a little strange to be racing horses again after a lockdown hiatus of nine weeks, but there was one thing that hadn’t changed one bit – Anton Marcus’s amazing dominance of the game in KwaZulu-Natal.
