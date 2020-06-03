 
 
New normal is here. But mighty Anton sticks to old normal

Racing News 4 weeks ago

It seemed a little strange to be racing horses again after a lockdown hiatus of nine weeks, but there was one thing that hadn’t changed one bit – Anton Marcus’s amazing dominance of the game in KwaZulu-Natal.

Mike Moon
03 Jun 2020
01:24:03 PM
Anton Marcus

The 50-year-old master jockey served up five winners on a 10-race card at Greyville racecourse on Monday, boosting his barely credible rate of wins-to-rides to 27% in the current season. On this red-letter day, surprise results were a distinct possibility, with the form of horses expected to be unreliable after their “holiday”. With so much uncertainty in the air, the man referred to as simply “Anton” seemed unlikely to be able to pick many “right ones” – as he’s often been able to do in recent years. Plus, champion jockey-elect Warren Kennedy was in town vying for the choice mounts...

