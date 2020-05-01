False start to racing’s return

Further fixtures, from Saturday 2 May onwards, will go the same way if there is still no word from the powers that be. Racing is ready to hit the ground running – unlike the nation’s school teachers – but the multimillion-rand enterprise remains in suspended animation, dependant on politicians seemingly reluctant to make a decision. Lockdown Level 4 regulations are not clear on whether behind-closed-doors racing is permissible – which led the National Horseracing Authority to ask the government for clarity and “amplification”, especially on the issue of “transport of live animals”. Social distancing and sanitation measures at empty racecourses...

Further fixtures, from Saturday 2 May onwards, will go the same way if there is still no word from the powers that be.

Racing is ready to hit the ground running – unlike the nation’s school teachers – but the multimillion-rand enterprise remains in suspended animation, dependant on politicians seemingly reluctant to make a decision.

Lockdown Level 4 regulations are not clear on whether behind-closed-doors racing is permissible – which led the National Horseracing Authority to ask the government for clarity and “amplification”, especially on the issue of “transport of live animals”. Social distancing and sanitation measures at empty racecourses are the easy part. Getting horses to the venues, through military roadblocks, is the thorny issue it would seem.

The NHA issued a statement on Thursday which read in part: “NHA chief executive Vee Moodley contacted the Ministers of the Department of Trade and Industry and Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs and was advised that the decision now resides with the Coronavirus Command Council and the head of the Disaster Management Centre, Dr Mmaphaka Tau.

“Moodley has made contact with the Head of the Disaster Management Centre and is now awaiting a directive … There is no definite timeline given as yet for feedback…”

Racing officials get a lot of stick over the way the game is run, but one cannot fault them over their handling of this matter. They must be as frustrated as the fans but, of course, can’t show exasperation or anger over government’s tardiness and, frankly, rudeness.

We’ve seen how the whims of one dreary cabinet minister can disrupt millions of lives – and even steamroll the President. One has to keep on the right side of the Little Hitlers currently so mighty.

While the futures of tens of thousands of people working in racing are gravely pondered (or not) in Pretoria offices, gloom pervades barns and training tracks around the land. Denied prize money, trainers cut wages and lay off staff. Owners ask trainers how to rid themselves of horses not providing a cent of return on hefty investment. Punters squint at the inscrutable form of Swedish harness racers. Breeders brood, feed-makers fret, grooms are glum, jockeys play PlayStation … it’s all so sad and unnecessary.

It’s cold comfort that South Africa is not the only country in racing limbo.

While Australia and Hong Kong have shown how to beat the bug, several other jurisdictions are frozen in fear of it. France has announced 11 May as restart day but that deadline might go the same way as South Africa’s if the current sharp escalation of virus infection in Europe continues.

The UK has not set a resumption date, but pressure is building within that huge industry for decisive moves to get galloping again. The US is a patchwork of action and inaction – and plenty of hand-wringing.

The NHA’s statement concludes by saying: “…the NHA can assure all stakeholders that we shall continue to engage such that a favourable outcome is obtained as soon as possible”.

What might such engagement entail?

