Premium 1.5.2020 11:17 am

False start to racing’s return

Mike Moon
False start to racing's return

The planned resumption of horse racing in SA didn’t happen. The Cape Town meeting scheduled for Friday had to be abandoned after the government failed to respond to the game’s entreaties for a green light.

Further fixtures, from Saturday 2 May onwards, will go the same way if there is still no word from the powers that be. Racing is ready to hit the ground running – unlike the nation’s school teachers – but the multimillion-rand enterprise remains in suspended animation, dependant on politicians seemingly reluctant to make a decision. Lockdown Level 4 regulations are not clear on whether behind-closed-doors racing is permissible – which led the National Horseracing Authority to ask the government for clarity and “amplification”, especially on the issue of “transport of live animals”. Social distancing and sanitation measures at empty racecourses...



Lock Down

