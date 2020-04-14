 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Premium 14.4.2020 09:04 am

Durban July could still run this year

PREMIUM!
Durban July could still run this year

Durban July.

The SA horseracing industry has unveiled its battle plan for the year ahead, but it all depends on the lockdown starting to ease from the start of May.

The 2020 Durban July will still be run in July, only it will be on the last Saturday of the month rather than on the traditional first Saturday. There is one big caveat to this reshuffled arrangement – that racing can get started again on 1 May when the current lockdown period ends. If the action cannot resume, the plan will have to change. On Monday night, the assembled leaders of the horse racing industry issued a statement revealing outcomes of their discussions about the future of the game in South Africa in light of the coronavirus pandemic. “Given that...
Related Stories
MEC turns up the heat on JB Marks mayor as mismanagement claims mount 3.12.2019
WATCH: Malema orders everyone in the room to go and have sex 8.7.2019
Durban July operation was ‘a taste of things to come’, says Mbalula 7.7.2019



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}



 

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Seven cops arrested in ‘booze shop break-in’ amid alcohol prohibition

Africa China is Africa’s top creditor, but will it lead debt relief?

Covid-19 SA’s poor air quality puts citizens at greater risk during Covid-19

Covid-19 Ramaphosa says increased theft, sabotage and vandalism can’t go unpunished

Covid-19 WATCH: Man tells Joburg mayor in roadblock that he’s off to see the mayor

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.