Racing News 18.3.2020 09:05 am

Horseracing imposes more coronavirus restrictions

Phumelela Racing
Horseracing imposes more coronavirus restrictions

Picture: iStock

After due consideration, the South African horseracing industry has decided to further restrict the individuals who may attend race meetings.

With effect this Thursday 19 March only people indispensable to holding a race meeting will be allowed access to racecourses on racedays. These comprise one trainer representative per stable, jockeys, grooms, officials and a bare minimum of staff.

Unavoidably racehorse owners and spouses, partners, friends and relatives of the essential participants listed above may not attend until further notice.

This latest announcement and the numerous protocols and procedures imposed by horseracing, are in order to ensure that the industry complies with the guidelines and restrictions regarding public gatherings announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Effectively horseracing and the training of racehorses will be conducted behind closed doors. Access restrictions similar to racecourses are being implemented at training centres, where trainers are requested to ensure that only their staff, farriers, veterinarians, feed merchants, riders and related entities are allowed to enter their premises.

In addition, sanitisation measures are being put in place at all racecourses, training centres and off-course betting outlets, where the number of people may not exceed 100.

All stakeholders are asked to be understanding of these access restrictions and that it is critical to the future of South African horseracing that everything possible is done to keep the sport going at this very challenging time.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
SA Express suspends flights ‘until further notice’ 18.3.2020
Retailers assure customers there is ‘no need to stockpile’ 18.3.2020
Sasol pours (cheap) oil on troubled waters 18.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}



 

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Total coronavirus infections in SA reaches 85, but Wuhan repatriates all test negative

Covid-19 ZCC postpones Moria pilgrimage as other mega churches cancel Easter services

Politics DA adds Covid-19 to its list of reasons for wanting to stay in charge of Tshwane

World China reports just one new domestic virus case, but 20 more imported

World How soon will the world have a drug to combat coronavirus?

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 