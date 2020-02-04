 
 
Met winners and losers as One World keeps spinning

Mike Moon
Met winners and losers as One World keeps spinning

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 01: : Jockey MJ Byleveld and an owners celebrates One World winning the Sun Met 2020 at the Kenilworth Racecourse on February 01, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. Sun Met is an annual horse racing event which recognises the proud legacy and heritage of horse racing in South Africa. The event also features award winning entertainment and fashion. (Photo by Gallo Images/Ziyaad Douglas)

On a day crammed with happy winners, One World spun above them all in glory.

In his Sun Met victory interview on Saturday, trainer Vaughan Marshall intimated that newly crowned champion One World might not run again and would retire to stud at his birthplace Klawervlei. Reviews of the race immediately turned to his prospects in the breeding shed. However, the latest news is that the lion-hearted colt will probably stay in training and is likely to travel to KwaZulu-Natal for the winter season. Racing fans are big winners here: who isn’t relishing an epic replay of the thrilling Met finish in the Durban July, involving One World and Rainbow Bridge, who was so brave...

