27.12.2019

Hawwaam king-designate of the Queen’s

Mike Moon
Hawwaam king-designate of the Queen’s

Hawwaam. Picture: JC Photographics

Hawwaam will command most of the public attention for the L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate at Kenilworth on 11 January.

The four-year-old superstar’s name jumped out when a 10-strong field of entries for 2020’s first Grade 1 event was unveiled on Friday. Mike de Kock’s charge will carry 60kg under the weight-for-age conditions – as will all the other nominated runners, being four- and five-year-olds. With his record of eight victories from nine outings, the son of champion sire Silvano unsurprisingly tops the bookmakers’ boards at odds-on. If betting is taken as the indicator, the main challenge will come from Hawwaam’s stable companion Soqrat, a multiple Grade 1 winner and unlucky runner-up in the recent Summer Cup at Turffontein, who...

