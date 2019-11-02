Barahin strolls Charity Mile

“What an honour to be in these silks” said Callan Murray of the Sheikh Mkhtoum owned colt.

1/3 Callan Murray winning Jockey on Barahin taking first place at the Charity Mile held at Turffontein Raceway in Johannesburg, 2 November 2019. Picture Jacques Nelles 2/3 Hildegart White gives Callan Murray winning Jockey on Barahin at the Charity Mile heldat Turffontein Raceway in Johannesburg, 2 November 2019. Picture Jacques Nelles 3/3 Celebrities attending the Charity Mile held at Turffontein Raceway in Johannesburg, 2 November 2019. Picture: Jacques Nelles

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a bet on the horses? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.