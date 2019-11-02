Barahin strolls Charity Mile
Callan Murray the winning Jockey on Barahin after taking first place at the Charity Mile hel at Turffontein Raceway in Johannesburg, 2 November 2019. Picture Jacques Nelles
Barahin overpowered the opposition to win the Grade 2 Peermont Emperor’s Palace Charity Mile at Turffontein easily.
“What an honour to be in these silks” said Callan Murray of the Sheikh Mkhtoum owned colt.
Callan Murray winning Jockey on Barahin taking first place at the Charity Mile held at Turffontein Raceway in Johannesburg, 2 November 2019. Picture Jacques Nelles
Hildegart White gives Callan Murray winning Jockey on Barahin at the Charity Mile heldat Turffontein Raceway in Johannesburg, 2 November 2019. Picture Jacques Nelles
Celebrities attending the Charity Mile held at Turffontein Raceway in Johannesburg, 2 November 2019. Picture: Jacques Nelles
