Racing News 2.11.2019 05:56 pm

Barahin strolls Charity Mile

Callan Murray the winning Jockey on Barahin after taking first place at the Charity Mile hel at Turffontein Raceway in Johannesburg, 2 November 2019. Picture Jacques Nelles

Barahin overpowered the opposition to win the Grade 2 Peermont Emperor’s Palace Charity Mile at Turffontein easily.

“What an honour to be in these silks” said Callan Murray of the Sheikh Mkhtoum owned colt.

