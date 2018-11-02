Horses, celebs, and charities ready for Emperor’s Charity Mile

The Citizen’s celebrity this year is actress Hildegardt Whites, while our sister soccer publication Phakaaathi will be represented by Aaron Mokoena.

We are set for Joburg’s greatest Charity Day which takes place tomorrow at Turffontein Racecourse, brought to you by Peermont Emperor’s Palace.

Our charities have been finalised, our celebrities are preening and planning their wardrobes and it will be all systems go from 11am when gates open. But let’s not forget our main attraction for the day- the horses! They too have been doing their final prep gallops, will be getting a new pair of shoes, some much-needed TLC, and only the best as they have to come into this race at the top of their game.

While it’s really up to the jockeys and the horses to deliver, there is plenty to go around.

R1 million in prize money will be split between all 16 charities and there is no doubt that the course will be buzzing with everyone shouting as they get to the final wire…

First place is a sizzling R150,000; 2nd place R100,000; 3rd and 4th place will receive R75,000; and 5th to 16th place will each receive R50,000

The proof will be in the riding abilities of the jockeys in Race 2 and the race will no doubt be an exciting one as it is one where no crop (stick) will be carried by the jockeys.

Clyde Basel, racing executive of Phumelela, said: “Being Charity Mile, we want to show that we are willing to take a positive step forward for those who support a welfare approach to the role of animals in our lives. As a responsible operator/regulator there is a view that the current rules and penalties around the use of the whip are simply not good enough and can be both improved and made clearer.

“Obviously we will do much research still, but this is a perfect trial for Charity Mile day with the newbies (celebs and the like) all watching and in particular all the horse-related charities whom will welcome this race/idea with open arms.”

We are privileged to have high-profile celebrities who still find the time in their chaotic schedules to support this event, especially at this time of year, when it’s all systems go. And it seems it doesn’t take too much convincing to get them to be a part of this annual event. While we have some regulars on our list again this year, we extend a warm welcome to the newcomers, and we hope that this will be the first of many race days that they attend.

The fashion and the entertainment are to be at the highest level with twelve races carded for the day. There are a total of 6 feature races spread throughout the day which will keep you entertained, and while you may have opportunities to see celebrities out and about in Jozi, there is no doubt that you will have a warm and fuzzy sensation seeing 16 of them on the course, all in aid of the most deserving charities.

Does it get any better than starting with the first race being a feature race – the Listed Java Handicap over 2400m?

This day should not be missed!

