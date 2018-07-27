Soqrat is the Pick 6 banker

Look no further than Soqrat in the Grade 1 Premiers Champion Stakes.

Mike de Kock’s charge was all the rage to win the Grade 2 Golden Horseshoe over 1400m on Durban July Day but he was pipped to the line by stable companion Barahin. De Kock had warned that while there was a slight preference for Soqrat that day, there was very little to choose between the pair. In addition, Barahin had already won at Greyville so that was in his favour.

This time there is no Barahin and with Soqrat a little more experienced and jumping from pole position, jockey Randall Simons should be able to notch up a Grade 1 victory for the Australian-bred son of Epaulette.

On form he holds most of his competition so it is hard to see any of them reversing the form but if things do not go according to plan then the next best runner should be Cirillo from the Sean Tarry yard. He has won his last two races and seemed to enjoy going over further last time when tried over 1400m for the first time. However, this will be his first run at Greyville and he will jump from barrier No 10 which is not ideal.