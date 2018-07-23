Psychic can see victory coming for Sean Tarry

The injury jinx that has hit South Africa’s top jockeys has also been a blow to punters, who rely on accomplished and in-form riders to give their fancies the best possible chance.

Now Lyle Hewitson has been sidelined by a fall. The superstar apprentice will be crowned Champion Jockey next week and will want to celebrate his rare achievement with a flourish of victories in the final week of his fairytale season.

He might still do so, but a return to the saddle after Friday’s cropper at Fairview hangs on a doctor’s decision today on a troublesome knee.

Hewitson is booked to ride some fancied runners on the Vaal Inside course tomorrow – notably Arte for trainer Grant Maroun in Race 5 and Psychic for Sean Tarry in Race 7 .

Replacement riders will be announced, if necessary, after the medical pronouncement, but it is worth noting that some top-notch jockeys engaged at the meeting are available.

Hewitson is due to start work in Race 4, a Maiden Plate for fillies, aboard Mike and Adam Azzie-trained Readysetglo.